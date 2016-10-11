Singer Lauren Daigle repeats with 3 wins at Dove Awards

For the second year in a row, Christian singer Lauren Daigle won three awards at the Gospel Music Association's Dove Awards on Tuesday night, including artist of the year.
Two worship groups, Hillsong UNITED out of Australia and Bethel Music based in California, also took home two awards apiece during the award show held at Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tennessee.
Daigle went from winning the new artist award last year to the top award this year, a seemingly overnight success for the popular singer and songwriter. Her 2015 debut album "How Can It Be" earned her a Grammy nomination as well.
Genre veteran Chris Tomlin was honored for having his songs played more than 1 billion times on digital radio services, according to the digital song royalty organization SoundExchange.
Comments