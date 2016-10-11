Riot police patrol South African campus after protests

South African riot police are patrolling a university campus a day after clashes between police and students demonstrating for free education.
The University of the Witwatersrand said Tuesday that classes had resumed despite attempts by student protesters to disrupt the academic program. On Monday, stone-throwing students fought police who fired tear gas, water cannon and rubber bullets, and violence spilled into the Johannesburg streets.
Student protests have forced the closure of other universities in South Africa and prompted warnings that students might not be able to complete the academic year.
The government says it does not have enough money to provide free higher education and that it will cover fee increases for poor students next year. Protesters, however, say the concession does not go far enough.
