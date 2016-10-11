Duterte on US alliance: 'Do you really think we need it?'

The Philippine president says he will not abrogate a defense treaty with the United States but is questioning its importance and that of joint combat exercises, which he says only benefit America.
President Rodrigo Duterte criticized the United States and his country's engagement with the American military in a speech Tuesday as Philippine marines and their American counterparts ended combat drills a day early.
Philippine military officials said the early completion of the joint amphibious landing drills had nothing to do with Duterte's criticism of the exercises.
Duterte has said the just-concluded joint drills will be the last in his six-year presidency.
