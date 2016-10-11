Quotations in the News

"There's no water, no antibiotics. Everything is depleted ... We hear helicopters flying overhead, but we're not getting anything." — Dr. Herby Jean, as western Haiti struggled to get the relief supplies it needs after Hurricane Matthew.
---
"The last 72 hours has framed what this election is all about. It's about the American people fighting back against corrupt politicians who don't care about anything except for staying in power." — Donald Trump after House Speaker Paul Ryan told lawmakers he will not campaign for or defend the Republican in the election's closing weeks.
Comments