Latest: Wounded Palm Springs officer released from hospital

Two-year-old Jayden Bunnell kisses flowers at the urging of his grandparents Barbara Bunnell and J.D. Bunnell, from Cathedral City, Calif., for slain Palm Springs Police Officers Jose "Gil" Gilbert Vega and Lesley Zerebny, in front of the police station in Palm Springs, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016. Vega and Zerebny, trying to resolve a family dispute, were killed Saturday when a man they had been speaking with suddenly pulled out a gun and opened fire on them, the city's police chief said.
In this undated photo released by the Palm Springs Police Department shows slain officer Lesley Zerebny, 27, who was killed in the line of duty Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016. She was married with a four-month-old daughter.
In this photo released by the Palm Springs Police Department shows slain officer Jose "Gil" Gilbert Vega, a 35 year veteran who was killed in the line of duty Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016. Vega, the father of eight, planned to retire in December.
Palm Springs councilmembers Ginny Foat, far right and J.R. Roberts, hug Palm Springs Police Chief Bryan Reyes at the conclusion of a press conference for slain Palm Springs Police Officers Jose "Gil" Gilbert Vega and Lesley Zerebny, in front of the police station in Palm Springs, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016. Vega and Zerebny, trying to resolve a family dispute, were killed Saturday when a man they had been speaking with suddenly pulled out a gun and opened fire on them, the city's police chief said.
A note to peace officers is left at a shrine at the Palm Springs police station in Palm Springs, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016, the day after multiple Palm Springs police officers were shot after a family disturbance Saturday.
This Sunday, Oct. 9 2016 photo released by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department shows suspect John Felix, who was apprehended early Sunday after a lengthy standoff and faces charges including multiple counts of murder on a peace officer. Police said Felix suddenly pulled out a gun and opened fire on the officers who had responded to a family disturbance call Saturday.
Ron Ristaino, 47, of Rancho Mirage, sets candles at a shrine, while holding his daughter Malayna, 2, and his son Dominic, 12, holds a gift for the peace officers at the Palm Springs police station in Palm Springs, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016, the day after multiple Palm Springs police officers were shot after a family disturbance Saturday.
A citizen lights candles at a memorial for two slain police officers in Palm Springs, Calif., on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016. Police Chief Bryan Reyes says three officers in Palm Springs, California were trying to resolve a family dispute Saturday when a man fatally shot two of them and wounded the third.
Flags fly at half-staff over John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital in Indio, Calif., to honor police officers killed in nearby Palm Springs, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016. The Palm Springs officers trying to resolve a family dispute were killed Saturday when a man they had been speaking with suddenly pulled out a gun and opened fire on them. A third officer was wounded and remained hospitalized.
Palm Springs Police Chief Bryan Reyes speaks during a press conference to talk about slain Palm Springs Police Officers Jose "Gil" Gilbert Vega and Lesley Zerebny, in front of the police station in Palm Springs, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016. A suspect, John Hernandez Felix, was taken into custody.
Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies wait in front of a house where a suspect was apprehended about Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016, in Palm Springs, Calif., the day after multiple Palm Springs police officers were shot after a family disturbance Saturday.
