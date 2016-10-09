AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

In this Friday Oct. 7, 2016 photo, Filipino men place their hands over their heads as they are rounded up during a police operation as part of the continuing "War on Drugs" campaign of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte in Manila, Philippines. An independent poll recently released showed that more than three-quarters of Filipinos are satisfied with President Duterte, even though he is under fire internationally for his deadly crackdown on suspected drug dealers and users.
Aaron Favila, File
AP Photo
In this Monday, Oct. 3, 2016 photo, Nobel Prize winner Yoshinori Ohsumi smiles as he speaks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on a mobile phone during a press conference at the Tokyo Institute of Technology in Tokyo. Ohsumi won the Nobel Prize in medicine on Monday for discoveries on how cells break down and recycle content, a garbage disposal system that scientists hope to harness in the fight against cancer, Alzheimer’s and other diseases.
Shizuo Kambayashi, File
AP Photo
In this Friday, Oct. 7, 2016 photo, a mask of a Hindu deity hangs on a wall during Sikali festival in Khokana, Lalitpur, Nepal. The festival is celebrated only for five days during the time when the whole country is celebrating Dashain, a 15-day festival marked as the main festival of the country. During the five days of celebrations, villagers celebrate with family and friends with feasts and prayers. Water buffaloes, goats and ducks are also sacrificed to the goddesses as part of tradition. Villagers wear masks representing various gods and goddess and dance during the celebrations.
Niranjan Shrestha, File
AP Photo
In this Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016 photo, Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo of Australia drinks champagne from his shoe as he celebrates on the podium after winning the Malaysian Formula One Grand Prix at the Sepang International Circuit in Sepang, Malaysia.
Vincent Thian, File
AP Photo
In this Friday, Oct. 7, 2016 photo, people wave at Japanese medalists of Rio de Janeiro Olympics and Paralympics during a parade in Tokyo's Ginza district. Some 90 medalists took part in the 2.5 kilometers (1.6 mile) motorcade through streets in Tokyo, the host city of 2020 summer games.
Shizuo Kambayashi, File
AP Photo
In this Tuesday Oct. 4, 2016 photo, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures with a firing stance as he announces issuing side arms to army troopers during his visit to its headquarters in suburban Taguig city, east of Manila, Philippines. In just 100 days in office, Philippine President Duterte has stirred a hornet's nest by picking a fight with Barack Obama, the United Nations, the European Union and others who have criticized his brutal crackdown against drugs that has left more than 3,600 suspects dead. In another defining aspect of his unorthodox rule, the 71-year-old Duterte has pushed back his country's 65-year treaty alliance with the United States while reaching out to China and Russia.
Bullit Marquez, File
AP Photo
In this Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016 photo, New Zealand's Trent Boult, right, celebrates after taking the wicket of India's Virat Kohli, left, on the third day of the second cricket test match, in Kolkata, India.
Saurabh Das, File
AP Photo
In this Monday, Oct. 3, 2016 photo, a pair of Chinese paramilitary policemen keep watch at a park in Beijing. Saturday was China's National Day holiday, the start of a weeklong holiday period during which millions of Chinese travel and visit tourist sites.
Mark Schiefelbein, File
AP Photo
In this Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 photo, Indian Air Force soldiers march past their C-17 Globemaster military transport aircraft during the Air Force day parade at the Hindon air base on the outskirts of New Delhi, India. Air Force Day is celebrated to mark the day the Indian air force was officially established in 1932. Apart from defending Indian air space, the air force also delivers humanitarian aid and disaster relief material during natural calamities.
Manish Swarup, File
AP Photo
In this Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 photo, relative and neighbors of Junaid Ahmed, a 12-year-old boy huddle around his body as tear gas shells fired by Indian police men explode near them during his funeral procession in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir. Indian forces fired shotgun pellets and tear gas Saturday as thousands carried the body of a young boy killed overnight during an anti-India protest in the main city of Indian-controlled Kashmir.
Dar Yasin, File
AP Photo
In this Friday, Oct. 7, 2016 photo, Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic reacts during the women's singles quarterfinals against Madison Keys of the United States in the China Open tennis tournament at the Diamond Court in Beijing.
Andy Wong, File
AP Photo
In this Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 photo, McLaren driver Fernando Alonso of Spain waits in his car at his garage during the third practice session of the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at the Suzuka International Circuit in Suzuka, central Japan.
Eugene Hoshiko, File
AP Photo
In this Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 photo, Kashmiri Muslims carry the body of Junaid Ahmed, a 12-year-old boy as they march towards the martyrs grave yard during his funeral procession in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir. Indian forces fired shotgun pellets and tear gas Saturday as thousands carried the body of the boy killed overnight during an anti-India protest in the main city of Indian-controlled Kashmir.
Dar Yasin, File
AP Photo
