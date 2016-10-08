AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

Republicans tell Trump to quit, billionaire vows to press on
NEW YORK (AP) — A defiant Donald Trump insisted Saturday he would "never" abandon his White House bid, rejecting a growing backlash from Republican leaders nationwide who disavowed the GOP's presidential nominee after he was caught on tape bragging about predatory advances on women.
Trump's own running mate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, declared he could neither condone nor defend Trump's remarks in a 2005 videotape that sparked panic inside Trump Tower and throughout the Republican Party with early voting already underway exactly one month before Election Day.
"We pray for his family," Pence said in a statement after canceling a Wisconsin appearance scheduled with House Speaker Paul Ryan and the Republican National Committee chairman, Reince Priebus, both of whom had condemned Trump's remarks the day before but stopped short of withdrawing support altogether.
The furor places enormous pressure on Trump to try to tamp down a crisis sure to spill into Sunday night's presidential debate.
But even as the fallout deepened fractures in a party already torn about Trump, many remained loyal to the political outsider. Wisconsin voter Jean Stanley donned a shirt proclaiming "Wisconsin Women Love Trump" and called Ryan a "traitor" for denouncing the presidential contender's comments.
---
Hurricane's blow was less than feared; 'We are blessed'
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A weakening Hurricane Matthew lashed Georgia and the Carolinas on Saturday in what appeared to be the last leg of its march up the East Coast, leaving in its wake millions of Americans relieved that one of the most fearsome storms on record in the U.S. wasn't that bad after all.
The hurricane was blamed for at least 10 deaths in the U.S., including that of a 68-year-old Georgia man who died when two trees fell on his home. And hundreds were left dead in Matthew's wake in Haiti.
But in many places along the Southeast coast, the damage consisted mostly of flooded streets, blown-down signs and awnings, flattened trees and power outages.
As the storm passed and the skies cleared, many people were already cleaning up, reopening their businesses or hitting the beach. The power started coming back on. And all three major theme parks in Orlando, Florida, including Walt Disney World, were up and running.
"We are all blessed that Matthew stayed off our coast," Florida Gov. Rick Scott said. "We are blessed that we didn't have a direct hit."
---
Haiti mourns as families bury loved ones killed by hurricane
JEREMIE, Haiti (AP) — As a pale blue coffin came into view, grieving women flung themselves to the floor near a morgue overlooking the ravaged city of Jeremie, where a humanitarian crisis has emerged in the wake of Hurricane Matthew.
Mourners beat their fists and screamed, their distress growing more intense as attendants opened the door of the morgue on Saturday to bring out the body of Roberto Laguerre, who was killed next to his 3-year-old daughter when the storm roared through this city in southwest Haiti as a Category 4 storm earlier in the week.
"Why did you leave us? Take me with you!" shouted relative Rita Honore.
Roberto and his daughter, Roseberlande, are among more than 500 people killed from the immediate effects of the storm in southwest Haiti. Authorities fear diseases such as cholera could cause more deaths in the area while the destruction of crops and livestock could cause many people to go hungry.
The precise death toll from the storm remained uncertain. Guillaume Silvera, a senior official with the Civil Protection Agency in the Grand-Anse Department, which is on the tip of the southern peninsula and includes the city of Jeremie, said they had confirmed 522 deaths, not including anyone in several remote communities that they have yet to reach because of collapsed roads and bridges.
---
Police chief: 2 officers killed, 1 hurt; shooter at large
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — Two Palm Springs police officers trying to resolve a family dispute were shot to death Saturday when a man they had been speaking calmly with suddenly pulled out a gun and opened fire on them, the city's police chief told reporters.
A third officer was wounded. The shooter was not immediately apprehended.
"It was a simple family disturbance and he elected to open fire on a few of the guardians of the city," police Chief Bryan Reyes, his voice breaking, told reporters.
The chief, near tears, identified the slain officers as Jose "Gil" Gilbert Vega and Lesley Zerebny. He did not disclose their ranks or other information and did not reveal the wounded officer's name.
Reyes said the officers were standing near the front door speaking with the man, "trying to negotiate with the suspect to just comply," when he suddenly shot them.
---
Leaked campaign emails show 'moderate' side of Clinton
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — Hillary Clinton took nearly every precaution to ensure voters would never know what she told investment bankers, lobbyists and corporate executives in dozens of closed-door paid speeches before running for president.
Turns out, the Democratic presidential nominee had good reason to do so.
The private comments strike a tone starkly at odds with the fiery message she's pushed throughout her campaign, particularly during the hard-fought Democratic primary. Some of her remarks give fresh fuel to liberals' worst fears about Clinton, namely that she is a political moderate, happy to cut backroom deals with corporate interests and curry favor with Wall Street for campaign dollars.
The WikiLeaks organization on Friday posted what it said were thousands of emails obtained in a hack of the Clinton campaign chairman's personal email account. Among the documents posted online was an internal review of the speeches conducted by campaign aides to survey the political damage her remarks could cause if they ever became public.
In what aides calculated were the most damaging passages, she reflects on the necessity of "unsavory" political dealing, telling real estate investors that "you need both a public and private position." To investment bankers from Goldman Sachs and BlackRock, Clinton admits that she's "kind of far removed" from the middle-class upbringing that she frequently touts on the campaign trail. She tells Xerox CEO Ursula Burns that both political parties should be "sensible, moderate, pragmatic."
---
UNICEF calls for end to 'dire' situation in Aleppo
BEIRUT (AP) — UNICEF's representative in Syria called Saturday for an end to the violence that has beset northern Aleppo, causing "dire" humanitarian and psychological impacts on both sides of the divided city.
U.N. agencies are on "standby" to deliver needed assistance, Hanaa Singer of the U.N.'s children agency told The Associated Press.
With the key powers deeply divided, the U.N. Security Council on Saturday once again failed to agree on the course of action in war-ravaged Aleppo, and Syria in general. Russia vetoed a resolution drafted by France demanding an immediate halt to the bombing of Aleppo. A resolution put forward by Russia that called for a separation of moderate and extremist forces in Syria but making no mention of a bombing halt in Aleppo failed to get the minimum nine "yes" votes required for passage.
Also on Saturday, Syrian state media and a Syria monitoring group said pro-government troops advanced in a northern district of eastern Aleppo, wrestling control from rebel fighters in their latest push into the besieged area.
Singer said conditions in besieged Aleppo are "terribly dire," with hospitals hit, doctors overwhelmed, and over 100 children killed in bombings since Sept. 19. Conditions for thousands of displaced in the government-held part of the city are also deteriorating, with some of them being displaced for up to six times in the last three years, she said.
---
UN: Yemeni officials indicate over 140 killed in airstrike
SANAA, Yemen (AP) — An airstrike on Saturday hit a funeral hall packed with thousands of mourners in Yemen's capital, Sanaa, and local health officials indicate that over 140 people were killed and more than 525 wounded, the U.N. humanitarian coordinator for Yemen said.
Nasser al-Argaly, the Health Ministry's undersecretary, told a news conference earlier that the Saudi-led coalition was responsible for the airstrike, which one rescuer said turned the site into a "lake of blood." At the time, al-Argaly said at least 82 people were killed and 534 wounded, but cautioned that the casualty figures were not final.
Jamie McGoldrick, the U.N. humanitarian coordinator in Yemen, said in a statement that the humanitarian community in the country is "shocked and outraged" by the airstrikes. He condemned the "horrific attack" and reminded all parties to the conflict "that under international humanitarian law, they are obliged to protect civilians and civilian infrastructures." He called for an immediate investigation into the incident.
"The international community must exert pressure and influence on all parties to the conflict to ensure civilians are protected," McGoldrick said. "This violence against civilians in Yemen must stop immediately."
He said initial reports from health officials in Sanaa indicate that over 140 people were killed and more than 525 injured, McGoldrick said.
---
Boat with youths capsizes off San Francisco, some trapped
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The U.S. Guard says all of the young people who were in a sail boat that capsized near San Francisco's Pier 45 are safe.
Petty Officer 3rd Class Lou Stewart says they were taken to Pier 45. She had no other details about the Saturday accident.
The San Francisco Fire Department said earlier in a tweet that the boat was carrying roughly 30 youths and that some were trapped under the boat's hull. It said U.S. Coast Guard rescue crews and divers were en route.
---
Mayfield and No. 20 Sooners hold on for 45-40 win over Texas
DALLAS (AP) — Baker Mayfield first donned the giant gold cowboy hat — awarded to the winner of the Red River rivalry — then ran around the field with the Oklahoma Sooners flag.
The Oklahoma quarterback who grew up in the Austin area also made three long sprints down the field during the game. Those were to the end zone to celebrate touchdown passes to Dede Westbrook as the 20th-ranked Sooners held on to win 45-40 over the beleaguered Texas Longhorns on Saturday in the annual game Mayfield knows so much about.
"It's special to me. Very special," Mayfield said. "I've been waiting a long time to actually come away with a win against these guys."
Westbrook set a single-game Sooners record with 232 yards receiving on 10 catches, including three TDs longer than 40 yards .
"He's got track-type speed," Mayfield said.
---
Kuwait arrests Egyptian after failed attack on US soldiers
KUWAIT CITY (AP) — An Egyptian driving a garbage truck loaded with explosives and Islamic State papers rammed into a truck carrying five U.S. soldiers in Kuwait on Saturday, injuring only himself in the attack, authorities said.
The attempted attack is the first by the Islamic State group to target American troops in the tiny, oil-rich emirate that's a stalwart U.S. ally. It comes as authorities already increased security ahead of a major Shiite commemoration in the coming days.
Kuwait's Interior Ministry identified the attacker as Ibrahim Sulaiman, born in 1988, and published a picture of the alleged assailant in a hospital bed, a bruise beneath his right eye. The ministry said the five soldiers were not injured. It said Sulaiman had multiple fractures and injuries.
It was not immediately clear if the Egyptian had a lawyer. The ministry did not offer a location for the failed attack, though it published pictures of the aftermath of the crash showing a wrecked garbage truck, as well as items it described as a suicide belt loaded with shrapnel. The white pickup truck apparently carrying the soldiers had the left side of its bed smashed in.
American forces and others have troops stationed at Kuwait's Camp Arifjan. The U.S. military's Central Command referred a request for comment to U.S. Army Central, based in both South Carolina and Kuwait. The Army did not immediately respond, while the U.S. Embassy in Kuwait City had no immediate comment.
Comments