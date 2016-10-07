Nation & World

October 7, 2016 4:18 AM

IOC satisfied with progress for 2018 Winter Olympics

The Associated Press
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea

The IOC says Pyeongchang's preparations for the 2018 Winter Olympics are on course but is urging South Korean organizers to step up efforts to promote the games worldwide.

Gunilla Lindberg, head of the International Olympic Committee's coordination commission for the games, says her team was satisfied with the progress they saw in their latest inspection visit that concluded Friday.

Pyeongchang organizers say construction is on schedule for a series of test events scheduled from November to April. They say six new competition venues for the games are now 90 percent complete.

