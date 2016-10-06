AP PHOTOS: Human tower building in Catalonia complex

FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016 file photo, members of "Vella de Xiquets de Valls" form their human tower during the 26th Human Tower Competition in Tarragona, Spain. The tradition of building human towers, or Castells, dates back to the 18th century and takes place during festivals in Catalonia. "Colles,” or teams, compete to build the tallest and most complicated towers. The structure of the castells varies depending on their complexity.
FILE In this Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016 file photo, Xiaotong Feng, 24, from China, reacts as she looks at members of Xiquets de Hangzou trying to complete their human tower, during the 26th Human Tower Competition in Tarragona, Spain. The tradition of building human towers, or Castells, dates back to the 18th century and takes place during festivals in Catalonia. "Colles,” or teams, compete to build the tallest and most complicated towers. The structure of the castells varies depending on their complexity.
In this Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016 photo, members of the Marrecs de Salt form the base to make their human tower during the 26th Human Tower Competition in Tarragona, Spain. The tradition of building human towers, or Castells, dates back to the 18th century and takes place during festivals in Catalonia. "Colles,” or teams, compete to build the tallest and most complicated towers. The structure of the castells varies depending on their complexity.
In this Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016 photo, young members of Xiquets de Hangzou wait their turn to jump on their human tower, during the 26th Human Tower Competition in Tarragona, Spain. The tradition of building human towers, or Castells, dates back to the 18th century and takes place during festivals in Catalonia. "Colles,” or teams, compete to build the tallest and most complicated towers. The structure of the castells varies depending on their complexity.
In this Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016 photo, members of the colla Xiquets de Reus form their human tower during the 26th Human Tower Competition in Tarragona, Spain. The tradition of building human towers, or Castells, dates back to the 18th century and takes place during festivals in Catalonia. "Colles,” or teams, compete to build the tallest and most complicated towers. The structure of the castells varies depending on their complexity.
In this Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016 photo, members of the "Castellers de Villafranca" celebrate after completing their human tower during the 26th Human Tower Competition in Tarragona, Spain. The tradition of building human towers, or Castells, dates back to the 18th century and takes place during festivals in Catalonia. "Colles,” or teams, compete to build the tallest and most complicated towers. The structure of the castells varies depending on their complexity.
In this Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016 photo, women from Chine react as they look at members of Xiquets de Hangzou making their human tower, during the 26th Human Tower Competition in Tarragona, Spain. The tradition of building human towers, or Castells, dates back to the 18th century and takes place during festivals in Catalonia. "Colles,” or teams, compete to build the tallest and most complicated towers. The structure of the castells varies depending on their complexity.
In this Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016 photo, members of the "colla Vella de Valls" form a base to construct a human tower during the 26th Human Tower Competition in Tarragona, Spain. The tradition of building human towers, or Castells, dates back to the 18th century and takes place during festivals in Catalonia. "Colles,” or teams, compete to build the tallest and most complicated towers. The structure of the castells varies depending on their complexity.
In this Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016 members of "Vella de Xiquets de Valls" form their human tower during the 26th Human Tower Competition in Tarragona, Spain. The tradition of building human towers, or Castells, dates back to the 18th century and takes place during festivals in Catalonia. "Colles,” or teams, compete to build the tallest and most complicated towers. The structure of the castells varies depending on their complexity.
In this Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016 photo, members of "Marrecs de Salt" react after completing in their human tower during the 26th Human Tower Competition in Tarragona, Spain. The tradition of building human towers, or Castells, dates back to the 18th century and takes place during festivals in Catalonia. "Colles,” or teams, compete to build the tallest and most complicated towers. The structure of the castells varies depending on their complexity.
FILE - In this on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016 file photo, members of the "Castellers de Villafranca" get positions to form their human tower during the 26th Human Tower Competition in Tarragona, Spain.
In this Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016 photo, members of "Vella de Xiquets de Valls" form their human tower during the 26th Human Tower Competition in Tarragona, Spain. The tradition of building human towers, or Castells, dates back to the 18th century and takes place during festivals in Catalonia. "Colles,” or teams, compete to build the tallest and most complicated towers. The structure of the castells varies depending on their complexity.
FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016 file photo members of the "Castellers de Villafranca" complete their human tower during the 26th Human Tower Competition in Tarragona, Spain. The tradition of building human towers, or Castells, dates back to the 18th century and takes place during festivals in Catalonia. "Colles,” or teams, compete to build the tallest and most complicated towers. The structure of the castells varies depending on their complexity.
FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016 file photo, members of the "Castellers de Villafranca" celebrate after completing their human tower during the 26th Human Tower Competition in Tarragona, Spain. The tradition of building human towers, or Castells, dates back to the 18th century and takes place during festivals in Catalonia. "Colles,” or teams, compete to build the tallest and most complicated towers. The structure of the castells varies depending on their complexity.
FILE In this Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016 file photo, members of the Marrecs de Salt form the base to make their human tower during the 26th Human Tower Competition in Tarragona, Spain. The tradition of building human towers, or Castells, dates back to the 18th century and takes place during festivals in Catalonia. "Colles,” or teams, compete to build the tallest and most complicated towers. The structure of the castells varies depending on their complexity.
