Baylor University names new Title IX coordinator

Baylor University moved quickly to replace its resigned Title IX coordinator, naming her senior deputy as her successor.
In a statement, the private Southern Baptist university announced the promotion Wednesday of Kristan Tucker, the senior deputy Title IX coordinator at the school, to succeed Patty Crawford in the role enforcing the federal standards meant to prevent discrimination based on gender.
Crawford resigned Tuesday. On "CBS This Morning" Wednesday, she accused Baylor officials of being more concerned about the school's "brand" than in protecting students, undermining her efforts to investigate sexual assault complaints.
In the statement, Tucker said the priority of the Baylor Title IX office going forward will be assuring students have the resources, support and help they need and supporting "a fair and equitable Title IX process."
