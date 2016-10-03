Indonesian police investigate porn on public video screen

Indonesian police are investigating the operator of a giant public video screen after it displayed a porn movie instead of advertising to passing traffic in Jakarta, the capital.
Jakarta police spokesman Col. Awi Setyono said Monday that 10 people, including employees of the company operating the electronic billboard, have been questioned.
Twitter in social media-mad Indonesia was abuzz with news of the incident, which occurred not long after Friday prayers in the Muslim-majority country.
Many users posted clips of the billboard, which displayed a Japanese porn movie playing in an Internet browser.
Police assisted by nearby vendors quickly shut off power to the billboard as drivers and pedestrians watched the movie.
Setyono said the police's cybercrime unit has analyzed several computers seized from the company, PT Transito Adimanjati.
Comments