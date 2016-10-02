The nation's weather

Weather Underground Forecast for Sunday, October 02, 2016
A wet weather pattern will continue across the Northeast on Sunday, while a series of disturbances affects the western half of the country.
A slow-moving low pressure system will push east northeastward across the eastern Great Lakes. This system will produce showers and thunderstorms in the upper Midwest, the northern Mid-Atlantic and New England. A cold frontal boundary associated with this system will extend south southwestward from the northern Mid-Atlantic to the Florida Peninsula. As this frontal boundary transitions eastward over the western Atlantic, it will generate scattered showers and storms along the Eastern Seaboard and the Florida Peninsula. Cool and dry air will settle in over the upper Mississippi Valley, the Midwest and the interior Mid-Atlantic.
Meanwhile, a cold frontal boundary will stretch southwestward from the northern high Plains to the Great Basin. This frontal boundary will produce scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms from the Intermountain West to the northern Plains. Cool air will support high elevation snow showers in the Rockies. Just to the west, a low pressure system will move onshore over the Pacific Northwest and eastward over the Great Basin. This system will usher rain and high elevation snow across the Pacific Northwest, northern California and the Intermountain West. Most of the Desert Southwest should stay clear of precipitation, although isolated monsoonal thunderstorms will be possible in Arizona and southwest New Mexico.
Temperatures in the Lower 48 states Saturday have ranged from a morning low of 21 degrees at Lakeview AWS, Ore. to a high of 93 degrees at El Centro, Calif.
