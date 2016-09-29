AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EDT

New Jersey train station crash kills 1 dead; over 100 hurt
HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) — A rush hour commuter train crashed through a barrier at the busy Hoboken station and lurched across the waiting area Thursday morning, killing one person and injuring more than 100 others in a grisly wreck that renewed questions about whether long-delayed automated safety technology could have prevented tragedy.
People pulled chunks of concrete off pinned and bleeding victims, passengers kicked out windows and crawled to safety and cries and screams could be heard in the wreckage as emergency workers rushed to reach the injured in the tangle of twisted metal and dangling wires just across the Hudson River from New York City.
The New Jersey Transit train ran off the end of the track as it was pulling in around 8:45 a.m., smashing through a concrete-and-steel bumper. As it ground to a halt in the waiting area, it knocked out pillars, collapsing a section of the roof.
"The train didn't stop. It just didn't stop," said Tom Spina, who was in the terminal and rushed to try to help the victims.
Ross Bauer was sitting in the third or fourth car when the train entered the historic 109-year-old station, a bustling hub for commuters heading to New York.
---
NJ train crash raises many familiar safety issues
WASHINGTON (AP) — The investigation into a New Jersey commuter train that hurtled into a station building Thursday raises many familiar issues from other crashes, including whether the tragedy could have been prevented or mitigated if a key safety technology had been in place.
The National Transportation Safety Board, which is leading the investigation, has been calling on railroads to start using the safety technology, called positive train control, or PTC, for nearly four decades. New Jersey Transit is in the process of installing the technology, but it was not in operation yet on any of the agency's trains or tracks.
Govs. Chris Christie of New Jersey and Andrew Cuomo of New York cautioned at a news conference that not enough is known yet about the circumstances of the crash at the Hoboken station to say if PTC could have made a difference.
"Let's find out the facts first, and then let's follow the facts," Cuomo said.
---
---
Trump goes after Clinton - Bill Clinton - in rancorous race
BEDFORD, N.H. (AP) — Donald Trump abruptly resurrected Bill Clinton's impeachment on Thursday, adding the former president's infidelities to the already-rancorous 2016 campaign. Trump warned voters in battleground New Hampshire that a Hillary Clinton victory would bring her husband's sex scandal back to the White House.
It was Trump's latest effort to bounce back from Monday night's debate performance, which has been widely panned as lackluster. In contrast, Clinton has delivered a mostly positive message in the days since her debate performance re-energized her candidacy.
Clinton is stressing that her plans will solve the kind of kitchen-sink problems facing American families — the high cost of childcare, mounting student debt burdens and unpaid family leave. Trump, though promising lower taxes and "jobs, jobs, jobs" for American workers, has intensified the dire warnings and personal attacks that have defined his outsider presidential bid.
He took it a step further on Thursday.
"The American people have had it with years and decades of Clinton corruption and scandal. Corruption and scandal," Trump charged. "An impeachment for lying. An impeachment for lying. Remember that? Impeach."
---
UN warns of 'merciless abyss' in besieged eastern Aleppo
BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian government forces continued their push into rebel-held districts of Aleppo on Thursday as international officials issued dire warnings of an ongoing humanitarian disaster in Syria's largest city.
The U.N.'s humanitarian chief Stephen O'Brien told the Security Council that the conditions in eastern Aleppo, which is besieged and assaulted by all sides by government forces, had descended into the "merciless abyss of humanitarian catastrophe."
Speaking to the Security Council via video link from Geneva, O'Brien painted a grim picture of the conditions in the war-wracked eastern part of the city, where at least 320 civilians including 100 children have been killed in the past week. An additional 765 have been wounded.
O'Brien's report noted that the U.N. now calculates that 861,200 Syrians are trapped in sieges — a nearly 50 percent increase from the last estimate of 586,200. The new figure reflects the government's protracted blockade around eastern Aleppo, where an estimated 250,000 people or more live.
Most of the besieged citizens, divided across at least 18 locations around the country, are trapped by government forces, and international observers are beginning to accuse both Damascus and its close ally Moscow of war crimes.
---
Duterte 'happy to slaughter' drug suspects; mentions Hitler
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine president has compared his bloody anti-drug campaign, which has left more than 3,000 people dead, to how Hitler massacred millions of Jews, saying he would be "happy to slaughter" 3 million addicts.
President Rodrigo Duterte issued his latest threat against drug dealers and users early Friday on arrival in southern Davao city after visiting Vietnam, where he discussed his anti-drug campaign with Vietnamese leaders among other concerns.
Duterte says: "Hitler massacred three million Jews ... there's three million drug addicts. There are. I'd be happy to slaughter them." Historians say that 6 million Jews were killed by the Nazis under Hitler before and during World War II.
---
More than another call: Chief talks about school shooting
TOWNVILLE, S.C. (AP) — When two volunteer firefighters rolled up to an elementary school shooting, they said they found only a wrecked black pickup truck at the playground. There was no gunman, and no one inside the truck.
Within minutes, though, they performed actions that led to them being hailed as heroes throughout their tight-knit South Carolina hometown: One went inside to help treat the wounded and the other searched for the shooter.
"This was more than just another call to us. This incident occurred in the school where our children and the children of the community attend," Townville Fire Chief Billy McAdams said Thursday during a news conference, pausing to collect himself as he recalled the harrowing events of the day before.
Authorities say the teen shot his father at their home before driving the pickup 3 miles down a country road lined with chicken houses and pine trees to Townville Elementary School. He only had to make two turns to arrive at the red brick school, where he crashed the truck, got out and fired at a door as it was being opened for recess, authorities said.
Bullets struck two students and a first-grade teacher, and the building was immediately placed on lock down.
---
A.J. Green has big game as Bengals dominate Dolphins 22-7
CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals receiver A.J. Green followed his disappointing game with a dominating one — 173 yards and a touchdown — and the Cincinnati defense that was inspired by Vontaze Burfict's return clamped down on the Miami Dolphins for a 22-7 victory Thursday night.
The Bengals (2-2) rebounded from a 29-17 home loss to Denver on Sunday with a solid all-around game against a depleted team.
Green led the way, beating the Dolphins (1-3) on every type of route. He was upset with himself after he dropped a pivotal third-down pass and failed to make an impact against the Broncos.
During the first three quarters, Green had 166 yards on catches while Miami had 152 total yards. The Bengals' season-long problem of stalling out near the goal line forced them to settle for Mike Nugent's season-high five field goals.
The Dolphins were missing four starting offensive linemen, two linebackers, running back Arian Foster and tight end Jordan Cameron. They had one big play — Ryan Tannehill threw a 74-yard touchdown pass to Kenny Stills — but couldn't do anything else on offense.
---
Canada wins World Cup, rallying to beat Europe 2-1
TORONTO (AP) — Brad Marchand scored a short-handed goal with 43.1 seconds left and Canada beat Team Europe 2-1 on Thursday night to win the World Cup of Hockey.
"It's the biggest stage in the world right now and it's an incredible honor," Marchand said.
The Canadians won the best-of-three finals 2-0.
Patrice Bergeron tied it with a power-play goal with 2:53 left in the third, and Marchand won it with a shot from the slot.
Europe seemed as if it had a chance to score late when Drew Doughty was called for high-sticking with just under 2 minutes left, but Canada was the team that took advantage when Marchand got the puck into open space and beat Jaroslav Halak with a shot to win the first World Cup since 2004.
---
Lady Gaga will perform during Super Bowl halftime show
NEW YORK (AP) — It's official: Lady Gaga will headline the Super Bowl halftime show.
The NFL and Pepsi announced Thursday that the pop star will take the stage Feb. 5 at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Gaga sang the national anthem at the Super Bowl this year in Santa Clara, California. Beyonce, Bruno Mars and Coldplay headlined the halftime show.
Gaga will release a new album, "Joanne," on Oct. 21. The Grammy winner's hits include "Poker Face," "Bad Romance," "Born This Way" and "Applause."
Fox will broadcast the Super Bowl.
---
Dismissing risks, Trump goes all-in on Bill Clinton's past
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump says he took the moral high ground at the first presidential debate by not mentioning the infidelities of former President Bill Clinton. But he hinted at them, talked about them immediately afterward and then sent his campaign's top backers out to do the same.
"An impeachment for lying," Trump said Thursday at a campaign rally in New Hampshire, referring to the effort to remove Bill Clinton from office for lying about his affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky. "Remember that? Impeach."
The Republican nominee's decision to dredge up the former president's sexual history is a risky move in his campaign against Democrat Hillary Clinton, whose own team isn't fazed by the attack line. Clinton was asked on her campaign plane whether she has an obligation to speak out if Trump brings up her husband's infidelities. Her answer was a terse "No."
Trump critics say it all could backfire, elevating Clinton in the eyes of female voters and motivating her base.
"The whole notion of trying to get Hillary Clinton to pay for Bill Clinton's infidelities is just strategically a bad choice," said Katie Packer, a longtime Republican strategist opposed to Trump's candidacy. Women in particular, she said, see it as cruel.
Comments