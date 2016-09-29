AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

DIVIDED AMERICA: Minorities hopeful, whites sour on future
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Consider two women in their 70s, both residents of the Kansas City area. One is white and affluent; the other is black and working class.
Guess which one is more optimistic about the country's future and that of their grandchildren?
More than likely, you guessed wrong.
---
EDITOR'S NOTE — This is part of Divided America, AP's ongoing exploration of the economic, social and political divisions in American society.
---
California officer guns down man in 'shooting stance'
EL CAJON, Calif. (AP) — The fatal police shooting of a black man who drew something from his pocket and extended his hands in a "shooting stance" happened about a minute after officers in a San Diego suburb arrived where a distraught man was reportedly walking in traffic, a police spokesman said Wednesday.
It took police more than an hour to respond because of other calls, El Cajon Lt. Rob Ransweiler said. Officers arrived at a parking lot next to a Mexican fast-food restaurant about 2:10 p.m. Tuesday, and Alfred Olango, who was unarmed, was shot about a minute later, police said.
Mayor Bill Wells said he was concerned how quickly the shooting took place, though he said video taken by a bystander was enlightening and he didn't think it was "tremendously complicated to figure out what happened."
Police said the man had refused to comply with instructions to remove a hand from his pants pocket and paced back and forth before rapidly drawing an object from the pocket. The item turned out to be an electronic cigarette device, police said late Wednesday.
Some protesters said he was shot while his hands were raised in the air, though police disputed that and produced a single frame from the cellphone video to support their account.
---
10 Things to Know for Today
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:
1. ISRAELIS PAY RESPECTS TO SHIMON PERES
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu puts down a wreath beside the casket of the Jewish state's ninth president as preparations for his funeral are underway.
2. NOTHING EASY FOR PARTISAN CONGRESS
Lawmakers complete their most elementary task after an intense weekslong struggle, finalizing a deal to fund the government just days ahead of a shutdown deadline.
---
Officials: Firefighter halted teen who killed father, shot 3
TOWNVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A volunteer firefighter stopped a teenager who shot three people outside a South Carolina elementary school after killing his father at their home, authorities said.
The shooter wounded two students and a teacher Wednesday afternoon outside rural Townville Elementary but was apprehended before he could get inside the building, Anderson County Sheriff John Skipper said.
Firefighter Jamie Brock, a 30-year veteran of the Townville Volunteer Fire Department down the road from the school, "just took him down," the sheriff said. Deputies arrived minutes later.
Brock says he doesn't want the attention.
He "wants to remain humble and quiet about it" as he believes "he did nothing any of the other volunteer firefighters wouldn't have done," said Scott Stoller with Anderson County Emergency Management.
---
Congress tied up in partisan knots over the most basic duty
WASHINGTON (AP) — Acutely partisan and all but dysfunctional, Congress has completed its most elementary task after an intense weekslong struggle, finalizing a deal to fund the government just days ahead of a shutdown deadline.
The legislation extends existing spending levels a mere 10 weeks, past Election Day, while finally addressing the Zika crisis with $1.1 billion and providing long-sought help for the residents of Flint, Michigan, as well as flood victims in Louisiana. After a last-minute burst of deal-making, the legislation passed the Senate on a 72-26 vote Wednesday and was backed by the House 342-85 in a late-night vote Wednesday.
It was a conclusion in sight and within reach since lawmakers returned from their summer recess just after Labor Day. But with the Capitol awash in election-year politics and shadowed by the contentious presidential race and engulfed in a fierce battle for control of the Senate, the simplest task became a nearly impossible heavy lift impeded by needless delays and bitter finger-pointing.
Republicans, defending a fragile Senate majority and eager to get a handful of vulnerable incumbents back home to campaign for re-election, accused Minority Leader Harry Reid of holding up a deal to keep GOP lawmakers off the campaign trail.
"The Democrats are determined to keep us here as long as they can," groused one at-risk Republican senator, Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.
---
Israelis pay respects to Peres, Clinton arrives in Israel
JERUSALEM (AP) — Hundreds of Israelis, among them Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin, have paid their respects to Israel's ninth President Shimon Peres as his body lay in state at the country's parliament on Thursday.
Peres died Wednesday from complications following a stroke. He was 93.
Scores of world leaders are expected to attend Peres' state funeral in Jerusalem on Friday, including President Barack Obama, former President Bill Clinton and French President Francois Hollande. It is expected to be the largest such gathering in Israel since the funeral of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, who was assassinated by a Jewish nationalist in 1995.
More than 60 private planes are expected to arrive ahead of the ceremony.
Clinton landed in Israel Thursday morning. He arrived on the private jet of Israeli-American billionaire Haim Saban, according to a spokesman for the Israel Airports Authority. Saban is a major donor to the Democratic party and to Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign.
---
Clinton vows to retaliate against foreign hackers
WASHINGTON (AP) — Hillary Clinton is vowing anew to respond to foreign hacking the same as any other attack against the United States. When she openly blamed Russia for recent U.S. cyber break-ins, Donald Trump wondered whether to blame overseas governments or overweight hackers working from home.
"She's saying Russia, Russia, Russia, but I don't — maybe it was. I mean, it could be Russia, but it could also be China," Trump said during this week's presidential debate. "It could also be lots of other people. It also could be somebody sitting on their bed that weighs 400 pounds, OK?"
These are the unanswered questions about how the U.S. government should defend itself after an attack in the internet age: Whether to fire back, how to fire back, and at whom? The Obama administration is still writing its rulebook.
A lingering challenge involves identifying whose hands were on the keyboard: Foreign hacker spies, cybercriminals, disgruntled insiders or bored teenagers? Skilled hackers can cover their tracks, use software tools traceable to others and feign their location across borders or continents.
On Wednesday, Rep. John Conyers, D-Mich., said during a congressional hearing that it was "now the clear consensus of the intelligence community that the Russian government was behind the hack of the Democratic National Committee and not, as some suggested, somebody sitting on their bed that weighs 400 pounds."
---
In annual ritual, Delhi struggles with dengue, chikungunya
NEW DELHI (AP) — Poonam Devi moans in pain on the stretcher in the packed hospital emergency room, her ankles and wrists swollen, an IV hooked up to left arm to hydrate her.
Patients like her, fevered, aching, unable to walk or sit on their own, are packing hospitals across New Delhi because of chikungunya, a mosquito-borne viral illness. In the Indian capital alone, cases of chikungunya soared to 3,251 so far this year from just 64 last year, according to government data. Last year it was dengue, another viral ailment transmitted by mosquitoes, that infected thousands.
The cycle of illness and packed hospital "fever clinics" plays out every year as monsoon rains fill puddles and open drains in the teeming city, creating swarms of mosquitoes that thrive in the warm, damp weather.
Some years it's mainly dengue; in others, it's mostly chikungunya. The epidemics start promptly in August and stay for months, sickening tens of thousands and killing dozens, each year seeming to catch the government and population unprepared for it.
"Everyone in our neighborhood is getting it," said Devi's sister, Susheela, who goes by one name. She sat holding her sister's hand inside Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, one of the city's largest government-run hospitals. A portion of the hospital's emergency room has been set aside for chikungunya patients like Devi.
---
In Argentina, freedom still distant for Sandra the orangutan
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A sign outside Sandra's cage explains that "orangutan" comes from the Malay expression for "person of the forest." But she remains in a concrete cell in a Buenos Aires zoo and may never see the rainforests of her ancestors.
Sandra's release seemed imminent after an Argentine court said in 2014 that she was entitled to some legal rights enjoyed by humans in a landmark ruling. It seemed even nearer when the 140-year-old zoo where Sandra has lived for most of her life closed its doors this year and officials announced that hundreds of its animals would be set free.
But now the judge who fought to free the 32-year-old orangutan is agreeing with her caretakers that it might be best just to improve the conditions of her cage instead of sending her to a reserve abroad, because such a move would put her life at risk.
"We don't have any options here ... we're facing a certain reality," said Judge Elena Liberatori. "Sandra has a millstone hung around her neck."
A panel of three international experts reviewed Sandra's situation and presented a set of recommendations to Liberatori last year. The options included: releasing Sandra into the wild, transferring her to a sanctuary, or "constructing an accommodation" for the ape. But all the choices have negative aspects.
---
Brad Pitt skips film premiere to focus on 'family situation'
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A producer says "we all respect his privacy" as Brad Pitt skipped his first public appearance after last week's split with Angelina Jolie Pitt. He didn't attend the premiere of Terrence Malick's new documentary Wednesday night as scheduled.
Pitt, who narrates "Voyage of Time: The IMAX Experience," said in a statement Wednesday that he's grateful to have been part of the project, but is "currently focused on my family situation and don't want to distract attention away from this extraordinary film."
Producer Sophokles Tasioulis said outside the California Science Center IMAX Theatre that he understood Pitt's absence.
"Right now, he's in a very difficult situation personally. And we want people to come here for the movie, not for what is going on behind the scenes in Brad's personal life," Tasioulis said. "So I think it was a good decision by him. And we all respect his privacy."
Pitt is also credited as producer on the film. Malick directed him in the Oscar-nominated 2011 family drama "Tree of Life" and producer Sarah Green said the two are "great friends." Tasioulis said producers had not been in direct contact with Pitt for more than two weeks.
