UN criticized for failure to stop hospital attacks

The U.N. Security Council came under sharp criticism for its failure to implement a resolution aimed at protecting medical facilities and staff in conflict zones from Syria to Yemen and Afghanistan.
The U.N.'s most powerful body held a meeting Wednesday on health care in armed conflict that by coincidence began just hours after two hospitals on rebel-held Aleppo were bombed, highlighting the lack of action to protect them.
Doctors Without Borders President Joanne Liu blamed the failure on "a lack of political will — among member states fighting in coalitions, and those who enable them."
She told the council that the failure is evident in hospital attacks since the resolution's adoption in May which have left civilians in war with "less — if any — access to life-saving medical care."
