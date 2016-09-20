Nation & World

Armed men hold up bus carrying Venezuelan soccer team

Six armed men have held up a bus carrying a Venezuelan first-division soccer team.

The Associated Press
CARACAS, Venezuela

The Trujillanos soccer team said Monday that its bus was hijacked at 2:30 a.m as the team was returning from the eastern city of Monagas. The players and team staff were robbed, but no one was hurt.

The team said on Twitter that the players were held for two hours by the armed men, who threatened to detonate a grenade.

Venezuela's Association of Professional Football Clubs is calling on officials to take measures to protect players crisscrossing the country on often dangerous highways.

