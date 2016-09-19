The nation's weather

Weather Underground Forecast for Monday, September 19, 2016
A cold frontal boundary will shift across the East Coast on Monday, while another system moves over the upper Midwest.
An area of low pressure will push east northeastward across southeast Canada and the western Atlantic. A cold frontal boundary associated with this system will stretch south southwestward from New England to the Gulf Coast. As this frontal boundary transitions eastward, it will produce rain and thunderstorms across the Eastern Seaboard and parts of the Gulf Coast. Locally heavy rain will be possible in the Mid-Atlantic as the frontal boundary interacts with Tropical Depression Julia.
Meanwhile, another cold frontal boundary will extend west southwestward from the western Great Lakes to the Great Basin. Scattered showers and stray thunderstorms will pop up in parts of the Midwest, the northern Plains and the northern Rockies. Due to a lack of moisture in the atmosphere, storms will not be widespread on Monday.
Further to the west, a Pacific cold front will move onshore over the Northwest. Light to moderate showers and high elevation snow will be possible in portions of Washington and northern Oregon. Additionally, an area of low pressure will draw subtropical moisture from Tropical Storm Paine. This interaction could lead to the development of isolated thunderstorms in southern California and Arizona. Dry lightning will be a concern for the mountain ranges across southern California.
Temperatures in the Lower 48 states Sunday have ranged from a morning low of 26 degrees at Gunnison, Colo. to a high of 102 degrees at Thermal, Calif.
