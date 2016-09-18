Russia: Siberian vote could be annulled if fraud proven

People register to get ballot papers at a polling station during a parliamentary elections in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016. Russia's weekend parliament elections take place under new rules that in principle could bring genuine opposition into the national legislature.
Pavel Golovkin
AP Photo
A man talks to election commission officials at a polling station during a parliamentary elections in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016. Russia's weekend parliament elections take place under new rules that in principle could bring genuine opposition into the national legislature.
Pavel Golovkin
AP Photo
A Russian army officer holding a ballot walks through military cadets lining up to get their ballots at a polling station during a parliamentary election in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016. Russia's governing party and its three largely cooperative opponents are expected to retain their positions in the national parliament, but new procedures for choosing the seats could affect their proportions.
Pavel Golovkin
AP Photo
Russian military cadets wait to cast their ballots at a polling station during a parliamentary elections in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016. Russia's weekend parliament elections take place under new rules that in principle could bring genuine opposition into the national legislature.
Pavel Golovkin
AP Photo
A man holds his child as he casts his ballot at a polling station during a parliamentary elections in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016. Russia's weekend parliament elections take place under new rules that in principle could bring genuine opposition into the national legislature.
Pavel Golovkin
AP Photo
A Russian army officer with his child, foreground, and military cadets line up to get their ballots at a polling station during a parliamentary elections in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016. Russia's weekend parliament elections take place under new rules that in principle could bring genuine opposition into the national legislature.
Pavel Golovkin
AP Photo
Russian military cadets cast their ballots at a polling station during a parliamentary elections in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016. Russia's weekend parliament elections take place under new rules that in principle could bring genuine opposition into the national legislature.
Pavel Golovkin
AP Photo
A woman walks to cast her ballot at a polling station during parliamentary elections in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016. Russia's governing party and its three largely cooperative opponents are expected to retain their positions in the national parliament, but new procedures for choosing the seats could affect their proportions.
Ivan Sekretarev
AP Photo
Leader of the Russian Liberal Democratic Party Vladimir Zhirinovsky poses for journalists as he casts his ballots at a polling station during the parliamentary election in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016. Russia's governing party and its three largely cooperative opponents are expected to retain their positions in the national parliament, but new procedures for choosing the seats could affect their proportions.
Ivan Sekretarev
AP Photo
People line up to get their ballots at a polling station during parliamentary election in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016. Russia's governing party and its three largely cooperative opponents are expected to retain their positions in the national parliament, but new procedures for choosing the seats could affect their proportions.
Ivan Sekretarev
AP Photo
People cast their ballots at a polling station during parliamentary election in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016. Russia's governing party and its three largely cooperative opponents are expected to retain their positions in the national parliament, but new procedures for choosing the seats could affect their proportions.
Ivan Sekretarev
AP Photo
Russian military cadets cast their ballots at a polling station during a parliamentary elections in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016. Russia's governing party and its three largely cooperative opponents are expected to retain their positions in the national parliament, but new procedures for choosing the seats could affect their proportions.
Pavel Golovkin
AP Photo
A Russian military cadet casts his ballot at a polling station during a parliamentary elections in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016. Russia's governing party and its three largely cooperative opponents are expected to retain their positions in the national parliament, but new procedures for choosing the seats could affect their proportions.
Pavel Golovkin
AP Photo
Russian military cadets cast their ballots at a polling station during a parliamentary elections in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016. Russia's governing party and its three largely cooperative opponents are expected to retain their positions in the national parliament, but new procedures for choosing the seats could affect their proportions.
Pavel Golovkin
AP Photo
Russian military cadets prepare to cast their ballots at a polling station during a parliamentary elections in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016. Russia's governing party and its three largely cooperative opponents are expected to retain their positions in the national parliament, but new procedures for choosing the seats could affect their proportions.
Pavel Golovkin
AP Photo
A woman and Russian military cadets cast their ballots at a polling station during a parliamentary elections in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016. Russia's governing party and its three largely cooperative opponents are expected to retain their positions in the national parliament, but new procedures for choosing the seats could affect their proportions.
Pavel Golovkin
AP Photo
Russian military cadets cast their ballots at a polling station during parliamentary elections in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016. Russia's governing party and its three largely cooperative opponents are expected to retain their positions in the national parliament, but new procedures for choosing the seats could affect their proportions.
Pavel Golovkin
AP Photo
A man fills his ballot at a polling station in the village of Vysoki Holm, outside Smolensk, western Russia, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016. Voting for the State Duma began Sunday morning in the Far East, nine hours ahead of Moscow and won't conclude until 22 hours later when polls close in the Baltic Sea enclave of Kaliningrad.
Sergei Grits
AP Photo
Navy cadets line up to get their ballots at a polling station during parliamentary elections in St.Petersburg, Russia, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016. Voting for the State Duma began Sunday morning in the Far East, nine hours ahead of Moscow and won't conclude until 22 hours later when polls close in the Baltic Sea enclave of Kaliningrad.
Dmitri Lovetsky
AP Photo
