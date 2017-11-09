House Speaker Paul Ryan is calling for an ethics investigation after a newspaper reported that U.S. Rep. Patrick Meehan used taxpayer money to settle a complaint that stemmed from his hostility toward a former aide who rejected his romantic overtures.
President Donald Trump's first year in office has been a can't-miss drama, full of unforgettable characters, surprise casting changes and innumerable plot twists _ all set against a backdrop of a looming nuclear threat and the shadow of the Russia probe.
Demonstrators from Los Angeles to New York march in support of female empowerment, denounced President Donald Trump's views on immigration, abortion, LGBT rights and women's rights on anniversary of his inauguration.
President Donald Trump appointed Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach to a new commission on May 11, 2017, that will investigate voter fraud and other election issues, according to White House officials. This video includes photos by AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster.
Bryan Lowry and Leah BecerraThe Kansas City Star
