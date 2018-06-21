At least one dead in five-vehicle wreck on I-10 in Hancock County, sheriff says

At least one person was killed in a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 10 Thursday morning near Diamondhead, said Don Bass, chief deputy with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.
Bass said the crash involved two motorcycles and three cars. It happened between Jordan River Bridge and Diamondhead.
Bass said a helicopter is attempting to land near the site for patient transport.
Diamondhead police Capt. John Luther said the crash was the result of a verbal altercation between two vehicles carrying family members from Gulfport to Louisiana.
One vehicle pulled in front of another and slammed on the brakes causing chain reaction, Luther said. One woman was killed as a result of the crash.
The driver of one of the vehicles was arrested, he said.
The Sun Herald will update this story as information becomes available.
Comments