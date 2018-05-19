Officials identify Gulfport man who died in wreck on Mississippi 53

One man has been confirmed dead after a wreck on Mississippi 53 on Saturday morning.
Harrison County Chief Deputy Coroner Brian Switzer said Jerry Rutland, 67, of Gulfport, was pronounced dead at around 12:30 p.m. due to blunt force trauma.
Mississippi Highway Patrol Spokesman Chase Elkins said Rutland was driving a white Camaro traveling northbound when it appears he over-corrected and hit a Ford pickup traveling south.
Switzer said the county received a call around 11:23 a.m. and responded to the wreck about a mile and a half west of Canal Road. Switzer said Rutland was the only one in the car and was wearing his seatbelt.
Rutland was taken to Garden Park Medical Center by American Medical Response, where he was pronounced dead.
The driver of the pickup suffered minor injuries, but did not request medical assistance, Elkins said.
