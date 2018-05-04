Coast man killed in crash near Pearl River, Louisiana troopers say

Louisiana State Police say 32-year-old Ronnie Joseph Reagan, of Picayune, died in a crash on Interstate 59.
According to a release, a two-vehicle crash involving a 2004 Ford Expedition and a 2012 Lexus happened on I-59 at 8:17 p.m. Thursday two miles north of the I-10/12/59 split.
Troopers determined Reagan's Expedition was traveling northbound on I-59 in the left lane when it was struck from behind by the Lexus, driven by 38-year-old Seggie Tyrone Ruffin, of Columbia.
The crash caused the Expedition to travel into the median and overturn before stopping on its side, Louisiana State Police spokesman Dustin Dwight said. He said Reagan was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected from his vehicle.
Reagan was injured and taken by Acadian Air-med to University Medical Center in New Orleans, where he later died, Dwight said.
He said Ruffin was moderately injured in the crash and taken to Ochsner Medical Center-North Shore.
"There was no indication that Ruffin was impaired at the time of the crash," Dwight said, adding that blood samples were collected and sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.
At the conclusion of the investigation, troopers will forward their findings to the St. Tammany Parish District Attorney's Office for consultation of criminal charges.
"Troopers would like to remind motorists of the importance of safe decisions behind the wheel," Dwight said. "Please take a moment to speak with your loved ones about the importance of their safe decisions. Remind them to always wear a seat belt, never drive impaired and to avoid distractions.
"The conversation could be the difference in a serious crash."
