State trooper identifies 71-year-old Alabama man killed in Pearl River County

A 71-year-old Moundville, Alabama, man died Thursday night in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 59 near Poplarville, a Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman said.
State Trooper Chase Elkins identified him on Friday as James C. Taylor Jr.
Taylor was northbound on I-59 near the 27 mile marker in a 2003 Toyota Tundra when the truck ran off the right side of the road, Elkins said. The area is near Mississippi 53.
The crash occurred about 7:25 p.m. The truck left the highway, overturned and hit trees, Elkins said.
Taylor died at the scene, Elkins said.
The crash remains under investigation.
Robin Fitzgerald, 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments