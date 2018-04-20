Traffic

State trooper identifies 71-year-old Alabama man killed in Pearl River County

By Robin Fitzgerald

Pearl River County

A 71-year-old Moundville, Alabama, man died Thursday night in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 59 near Poplarville, a Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman said.

State Trooper Chase Elkins identified him on Friday as James C. Taylor Jr.

Taylor was northbound on I-59 near the 27 mile marker in a 2003 Toyota Tundra when the truck ran off the right side of the road, Elkins said. The area is near Mississippi 53.

The crash occurred about 7:25 p.m. The truck left the highway, overturned and hit trees, Elkins said.

Taylor died at the scene, Elkins said.

The crash remains under investigation.

