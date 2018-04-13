All lanes of I-10 west near Gautier/Vancleave exit closed for crash response

All lanes of Interstate 10 West near Gautier have been shut down for emergency response to a crash until about 9 10 a.m. Friday.
A Flight Care Rescue #5 helicopter was called to pick up at least one injured person, Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Chase Elkins said.
An 18-wheeler and a vehicle collided near the Fort Bayou Bridge overpass, Elkins said.
The crash happened past Mississippi 57, the exit to Gautier and Vancleave.
Two lanes were blocked about 8 a.m., but the Mississippi Department of Transportation gave an updated alert on the closure of all westbound lanes.
