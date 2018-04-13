A vehicle involved in a wreck on Interstate 10 at the 55-mile marker sits on a a wrecker truck as the incident was being cleared Friday, April 13, 2018. At least one person was taken from the scene by a rescue helicopter.
A vehicle involved in a wreck on Interstate 10 at the 55-mile marker sits on a a wrecker truck as the incident was being cleared Friday, April 13, 2018. At least one person was taken from the scene by a rescue helicopter. Courtesy Alex Snyder
A vehicle involved in a wreck on Interstate 10 at the 55-mile marker sits on a a wrecker truck as the incident was being cleared Friday, April 13, 2018. At least one person was taken from the scene by a rescue helicopter. Courtesy Alex Snyder

Traffic

All lanes of I-10 west near Gautier/Vancleave exit closed for crash response

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

April 13, 2018 09:01 AM

Jackson County

All lanes of Interstate 10 West near Gautier have been shut down for emergency response to a crash until about 9 10 a.m. Friday.

A Flight Care Rescue #5 helicopter was called to pick up at least one injured person, Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Chase Elkins said.

An 18-wheeler and a vehicle collided near the Fort Bayou Bridge overpass, Elkins said.

The crash happened past Mississippi 57, the exit to Gautier and Vancleave.

Two lanes were blocked about 8 a.m., but the Mississippi Department of Transportation gave an updated alert on the closure of all westbound lanes.

SunHerald.com will update this report.

Robin Fitzgerald can be reached at 228-896-2307 or at @robincrimenews.





  Comments  