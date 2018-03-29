Sun Herald file
Man dead after two wrecks on I-110, Biloxi police say

By Yolanda Cruz

ycruz@sunherald.com

March 29, 2018 01:31 PM

A one-vehicle crash on Interstate 110 in Biloxi caused a second crash that killed a person Thursday, police said.

According to Maj. Chris De Back, officers responded to area of the northbound Division Street on-ramp around 8:53 a.m.

They found that a Ford F-250 hauling a trailer loaded with a Bobcat had crashed, causing the trailer to overturn. De Back said the driver of the Ford was not injured, but the wreck did stop northbound traffic on I-110 for roughly an hour.

As police officers and firefighters were attempting to clear the scene, a two-car collision occurred on the southbound side around 9:50 a.m.

De Back said the driver of a blue Chevy S-10 appeared to have slowed down in the left lane. As he did, another driver in a maroon car was unable to avoid him and struck the S-10.

The driver of the S-10, a man in his 30s, was taken to a local hospital with major injuries, where he was later pronounced dead. The driver of the maroon car suffered minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

Yolanda Cruz: 228-896-2340, @_YolandaCruz_

