Man dead after two wrecks on I-110, Biloxi police say

A one-vehicle crash on Interstate 110 in Biloxi caused a second crash that killed a person Thursday, police said.
According to Maj. Chris De Back, officers responded to area of the northbound Division Street on-ramp around 8:53 a.m.
They found that a Ford F-250 hauling a trailer loaded with a Bobcat had crashed, causing the trailer to overturn. De Back said the driver of the Ford was not injured, but the wreck did stop northbound traffic on I-110 for roughly an hour.
As police officers and firefighters were attempting to clear the scene, a two-car collision occurred on the southbound side around 9:50 a.m.
Never miss a local story.
De Back said the driver of a blue Chevy S-10 appeared to have slowed down in the left lane. As he did, another driver in a maroon car was unable to avoid him and struck the S-10.
The driver of the S-10, a man in his 30s, was taken to a local hospital with major injuries, where he was later pronounced dead. The driver of the maroon car suffered minor injuries.
The crash is under investigation.
Comments