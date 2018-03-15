Traffic

One person airlifted after single-vehicle crash in Biloxi

By Jeff Clark

jclark@sunherald.com

March 15, 2018 06:52 AM

One person was injured in a single-vehicle crash early Thursday morning.

Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Chase Elkins said the crash happened in the northbound lane of Highway 67 near Highway 605. This is near St. Patrick High School in Biloxi.

Elkins said one person was trapped in the vehicle. He said a helicopter had landed near the scene to airlift one person to an unknown hospital.

The crash happened just after 6:30 a.m. Elkins said traffic is temporarily backed up in the area.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Sun Herald will update this story as information becomes available.

Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

What to do if you've been in a car accident

View More Video