One person airlifted after single-vehicle crash in Biloxi

One person was injured in a single-vehicle crash early Thursday morning.
Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Chase Elkins said the crash happened in the northbound lane of Highway 67 near Highway 605. This is near St. Patrick High School in Biloxi.
Elkins said one person was trapped in the vehicle. He said a helicopter had landed near the scene to airlift one person to an unknown hospital.
The crash happened just after 6:30 a.m. Elkins said traffic is temporarily backed up in the area.
Never miss a local story.
The Sun Herald will update this story as information becomes available.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
Comments