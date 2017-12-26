Traffic

Three-vehicle crash temporarily stalls traffic on I-10 near D’Iberville

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

December 26, 2017 01:58 PM

D’Iberville police temporarily blocked eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 near the Galleria Parkway exit after three-vehicle collision on Tuesday.

First-responders were told just after 1 p.m. that several people were injured. Once they got to the scene, only one person complained of pain and was taken to a hospital, Police Lt. Jason King said.

The crashes occurred just before Exit 46A to Galleria Parkway, previously known as D’Iberville Boulevard.

The crash started with two vehicles in the far right lane, King said.

The driver of the vehicle in front put on brakes and the vehicle behind it struck its rear end, he said. The vehicle in back then struck a vehicle in the center lane while trying to avoid the crash.

Police temporarily stopped traffic while officers and paramedics checked on the drivers and passengers, King said.

The last of the three vehicles was towed in less than an hour, freeing up all lanes for travel by about 1:45 p.m.

King said the crashes are under investigation.

Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

