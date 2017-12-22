Harrison County crash leaves one dead, officials say

Mississippi Highway patrolmen are investigating a Harrison County crash that resulted in one fatality.
The crash occurred on Mississippi 67 northbound at the intersection of East Wortham Road arounnd 5:45 p.m. Friday, according to MHP spokesman Chase Elkins.
When officers arrived on the scene, it appeared a 52-year-old Saucier woman drove a 2015 Kia Soul across Mississippi 67 southbound lanes into a turning bay and was attempting to cross the northbound lanes to get to East Wortham Road, Elkins said.
A 2001 Ford F-150 traveling north on 67 crashed into the passenger side of the Kia. According to Elkins, the Ford was driven by a 77-year-old Perkinston woman with one passenger, a 69-year-old woman of Adamsville, Tennessee.
The driver of the Kia was pronounced dead on the scene from injuries suffered in the crash. Officers determined she was not wearing a seatbelt.
The driver and passenger of the Ford, who were wearing seatbelts, were transported to Garden Park with minor injuries.
The crash is still under investigation.
