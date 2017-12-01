Coroner identifies man who died after being hit by truck in Gulfport

Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove has identified the 44-year-old pedestrian that was hit Wednesday night as he crossed Lorraine Road.
Michael Dylan Riley of Ocean Springs was crossing Lorraine at the Seaway Road intersection when he was hit by a pickup truck around 6:12 p.m. Wednesday, Hargrove said. Riley died at the scene.
Lorraine Road also is known as Mississippi 605.
Riley had been a patient at a Gulfport hospital the day before and was released from the hospital about noon Wednesday, Hargrove said.
The man who was driving the truck stayed at the scene and cooperated with police, a Gulfport Police Department press release said.
An hour after the crash, police were diverting three lanes of stalled northbound traffic into one lane, directing motorists west to Seaway.
Riley is the fourth pedestrian killed on the Mississippi Coast in November, a Sun Herald review of pedestrian deaths show. One of those deaths occurred on railroad tracks in Biloxi.
At least seven other pedestrians have died since January in Harrison and Jackson counties, bringing the number this year to at least 11.
