Highway Patrol releases name of man who died in crash that injured state road worker

The Mississippi Highway Patrol has identified Larry J. Williams as the Lucedale man who died in a crash that injured a state road worker in Jackson County.
Williams, 66, was southbound on Mississippi 63 and not wearing a seat belt when his car struck the back of a parked bucket truck about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday, MHP spokesman Chase Elkins said. The crash occurred near Mississippi 614.
A Mississippi Department of Transportation worker remained in critical condition Thursday, Elkins said.
Initial investigation shows the worker was outside the unoccupied bucket truck and trying to get in the bucket when Johnson lost control of his 2017 Nissan Sentra, Elkins said.
The bucket truck was on the right shoulder of the road and its emergency lights were on. The Nissan ran off the right side of the road and struck the back of the truck, Elkins said.
The worker was thrown to the right side of the bucket truck.
The MDOT employee, a 62-year-old Petal man, is being treated at the University of South Alabama Medical Center.
The injured man works on the traffic signal electrical crew, said MDOT District Engineer Kelly Castleberry, who knows him personally.
“He's a good worker, a very depend gentleman and a very nice man,” Castleberry said.
“All across the state, we have maintenance and construction employees out doing their jobs when they get injured from a crash. It happens more than we would like to have it happen.”
The crash remains under investigation.
