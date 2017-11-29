Traffic

Duckworth Road in Gulfport closed because of gas leak, police say

Sun Herald

November 29, 2017 02:14 PM

UPDATED 9 MINUTES AGO

Gulfport Police are asking residents to stay away from an area on Duckworth Road between Tara Hills and Twin Drive because of a gas leak.

According to the Gulfport Police Department’s Twitter account, which posted information about the leak at about 2:05 p.m., the gas leak was caused by a “construction related event.”

At 3:22 p.m., police tweeted there were injuries or evacuations, and that Centerpoint Energy was on site working to fix the leaking gas pipe. The tweet said the leak was caused by a home construction crew coming into contact with a gas pipe.

Gulfport police said they will tweet when the road is open to traffic again.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Two injured in single-car accident on US 49

    County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said the vehicle was traveling in the southbound lanes of U.S. 49 about noon Monday.

Two injured in single-car accident on US 49

Two injured in single-car accident on US 49 0:12

Two injured in single-car accident on US 49
His Pepsi truck got stuck. Then he saw a train coming. 1:02

His Pepsi truck got stuck. Then he saw a train coming.
Train collides with a truck stuck on the railroad tracks in Biloxi 2:43

Train collides with a truck stuck on the railroad tracks in Biloxi

View More Video