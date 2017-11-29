Duckworth Road in Gulfport closed because of gas leak, police say

Gulfport Police are asking residents to stay away from an area on Duckworth Road between Tara Hills and Twin Drive because of a gas leak.
According to the Gulfport Police Department’s Twitter account, which posted information about the leak at about 2:05 p.m., the gas leak was caused by a “construction related event.”
At 3:22 p.m., police tweeted there were injuries or evacuations, and that Centerpoint Energy was on site working to fix the leaking gas pipe. The tweet said the leak was caused by a home construction crew coming into contact with a gas pipe.
Gulfport police said they will tweet when the road is open to traffic again.
