Moss Point woman dies in Stone County crash

A 50-year-old Moss Point woman died Sunday after being ejected from the car she was driving on Mississippi 26, a state trooper said.
Judy A. Pounds was westbound near Will Lee Road when she lost control of her 2002 Chevrolet, Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Chase Elkins said.
She is one of five people killed in crashes statewide over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, he said.
Pounds’ car ran off the right side of the road and rolled over about 2:15 p.m., Elkins said.
Never miss a local story.
She died at Stone County Hospital.
Her passenger, a 55-year-old Moss Point man, was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries, Elkins said.
The man was wearing a seat belt but Pounds was not, he said.
The crash remains under investigation.
State troopers investigated 163 crashes, which injured 55 people, between Wednesday night and Sunday night, traffic reports show.
Troopers issued a total of 4,879 citations, with 46 DUI arrests.
In the six southernmost counties, state troopers investigated 16 collisions and reported 10 people injured. The Biloxi-based Troop K handled a total of 693 citations and arrests, including six DUI arrests.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments