Moss Point woman who died in one-vehicle crash in Stone County identified

By Kate Magandy

kmagandy@sunherald.com

November 27, 2017 05:16 AM

A Moss Point woman died in a one-vehicle accident in Stone County on Sunday.

Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Chase Elkins said it appeared that 50-year-old Judy Annette Pounds was westbound on Highway 26 near Will Lee Road when she lost control of her 2002 Chevrolet and left the roadway. The car rolled over and the woman was ejected from the vehicle.

The incident happened about 2:15 p.m., Elkins said.

The woman was pronounced dead at Stone County Hospital as a result of her injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt, Elkns said.

A 55-year-old man who was a passenger in the crash, was taken to Stone County Hospital with minor injuries Elkins said. The passenger was wearing a seatbelt, according to MHP.

The crash is still under investigation, we will update with more information as it becomes available.

Kate Magandy: 228-896-2344, @kmagandy

