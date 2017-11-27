Moss Point woman who died in one-vehicle crash in Stone County identified

A Moss Point woman died in a one-vehicle accident in Stone County on Sunday.
Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Chase Elkins said it appeared that 50-year-old Judy Annette Pounds was westbound on Highway 26 near Will Lee Road when she lost control of her 2002 Chevrolet and left the roadway. The car rolled over and the woman was ejected from the vehicle.
The incident happened about 2:15 p.m., Elkins said.
The woman was pronounced dead at Stone County Hospital as a result of her injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt, Elkns said.
Never miss a local story.
A 55-year-old man who was a passenger in the crash, was taken to Stone County Hospital with minor injuries Elkins said. The passenger was wearing a seatbelt, according to MHP.
The crash is still under investigation, we will update with more information as it becomes available.
Kate Magandy: 228-896-2344, @kmagandy
Comments