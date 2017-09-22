Traffic

Wet roads, heavy traffic and multiple crashes a problem on I-10 near U.S. 49

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

September 22, 2017 3:28 PM

Gulfport Motorists are asked to drive with caution and expect heavy traffic congestion due to wet roads and three different crashes in westbound lanes on Interstate 10 near U.S. 49.

There are three-car, four-car and two-car collisions and speed is a factor, Gulfport Police Sgt. Joshua Bromen said.

One of two vehicles that collided came to rest in woods. In another crash, a vehicle struck a concrete wall.

Gulfport police closed the on-ramp to I-10 at Exit 34 around 3 p.m.

Initial reports indicate the crashes occurred in westbound lanes.

SunHerald.com will update this report as details develop.

Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Two injured in single-car accident on US 49

Two injured in single-car accident on US 49 0:12

Two injured in single-car accident on US 49
His Pepsi truck got stuck. Then he saw a train coming. 1:02

His Pepsi truck got stuck. Then he saw a train coming.
Train collides with a truck stuck on the railroad tracks in Biloxi 2:43

Train collides with a truck stuck on the railroad tracks in Biloxi

View More Video