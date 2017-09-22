Wet roads, heavy traffic and multiple crashes a problem on I-10 near U.S. 49

Gulfport Motorists are asked to drive with caution and expect heavy traffic congestion due to wet roads and three different crashes in westbound lanes on Interstate 10 near U.S. 49.
There are three-car, four-car and two-car collisions and speed is a factor, Gulfport Police Sgt. Joshua Bromen said.
One of two vehicles that collided came to rest in woods. In another crash, a vehicle struck a concrete wall.
Gulfport police closed the on-ramp to I-10 at Exit 34 around 3 p.m.
Initial reports indicate the crashes occurred in westbound lanes.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
