Update: Prentiss man dead after rollover in Harrison County

Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Chase Elkins said one person has died after a vehicle rollover Friday in Harrison County.
Elkins said the crash occurred on U.S. 49 at the Highway 67 off ramp at 11 a.m.
Elikins said a beige 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by a 48-year-old male of Prentiss, was traveling south on U.S. 49 when he lost control of his vehicle and went off of the right side of the highway and overturned.
The driver of the Tahoe was pronounced dead on scene from injuries sustained in the crash, Elkins said in a news release.
The crash is still under investigation. The Sun Herald will update this story as information becomes available.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
Comments