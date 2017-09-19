Traffic

Crashes slowing traffic on both sides of I-10 near Exit 38 to Gulfport

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

September 19, 2017 12:04 PM

Gulfport

Motorists on Interstate 10 near Gulfport can expect traffic delays due to crashes in westbound and eastbound lanes until about 12:40 p.m. Tuesday.

The crashes occurred shortly before 11:30 a.m. on both sides of Exit 38 to Mississippi 605 and Lorraine/Cowan Road.

On the westbound side, a vehicle overturned, blocking the left lane, according to the Mississippi Department of Transportation. It was unclear if there were injuries, though an ambulance was called to the scene.

On the eastbound side, one crash occurred on the right shoulder of the road. No injuries were reported.

Authorities have reported a third crash occurred in the area. Which side of I-10 wasn’t immediately clear.

Traffic congestion should ease up by about 12:40 p.m., according to an MDOT alert.

Details of the crashes weren’t immediately available.

Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

