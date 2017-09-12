Traffic

Crashes slowing eastbound traffic on I-10 near two exits in Jackson County

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

September 12, 2017 10:37 AM

Eastbound motorists on Interstate 10 through Jackson County can expect slowdowns due to two separate crashes.

An eastbound lane of Interstate 10 past Gautier Exit 61 is blocked in response to a crash, according to the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

And a crash just before the Mississippi 613 exit, which is Exit 68 to Moss Point/Pascagoula, is occupying first responders on the right shoulder of the road.

Motorists traveling the area are urged to use caution and be aware of traffic slowing down.

An MDOT news alert says traffic should be moving normally in both areas before 11:30 a.m.

Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

