Motorists can expect slow traffic due to debris on U.S. 49

Motorists traveling north on U.S. 49 in Gulfport’s Orange Grove area after noon Friday can expect traffic congestion around the cleanup of debris just past St. Charles Street.
The crash happened in a northbound lane, and one northbound lane is closed temporarily, according to the Mississippi Department of Transportation.
MDOT expects the lane to re-open and traffic to resume its normal flow by about 1:15 p.m.
MDOT did not say how the debris wound up in the road.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
