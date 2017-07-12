Gulfport firefighters are among first responders at the scene of an overturned 18-wheeler Wednesday morning at the I-10 northbound off ramp to U.S. 49. The area is expected to be closed several hours for clean-up.
Traffic

July 12, 2017 10:05 AM

I-10 off ramp at U.S. 49 shut down for two to three hours after 18-wheeler overturns

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

Gulfport

The northbound off-ramp on Interstate 10 to U.S. 49 will be shut down until noon or 1 p.m. because an 18-wheeler has overturned, causing a diesel spill and major traffic delays.

Gulfport Police Sgt. Joshua Bromen tweeted an alert to the media shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday. He said the closure will last two to three hours.

Gulfport firefighters have arrived to assist in the clean up. Crews are working to clean up diesel and remove the truck, he said. It wasn’t immediately clear how much diesel was spilled.

Motorists traveling in the area are urged to take an alternate route if possible.

SunHerald.com will update this report as details develop.

Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

