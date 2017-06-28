Traffic

June 28, 2017 2:57 PM

Biloxi intersection becomes 4-way stop after crash damages traffic lights

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

Biloxi

The intersection at Pass Road and Veterans Avenue will be a four-way stop for an extended period while repairs are made to traffic lights damaged by a crash.

An 18-wheeler apparently struck a guide wire for the traffic lights, causing damages that don’t allow the traffic lights to work as they should, Police Major Jim Adamo said Wednesday.

A Public Works crew is working to repair the damages, but it’s unclear how long it will take, he said.

The intersection has been reconfigured as a four-way stop until the traffic lights are working properly.

Adamo urges motorists to be cautious while driving in the area.

Anyone with questions can call the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641.

Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

