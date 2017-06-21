Biloxi firefighter Chad Leitenberger holds on to Trent Crawford, 3, who was in a vehicle involved in an accident on US 90. The child was not injured.
Biloxi firefighter Chad Leitenberger holds on to Trent Crawford, 3, who was in a vehicle involved in an accident on US 90. The child was not injured. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
Biloxi firefighter Chad Leitenberger holds on to Trent Crawford, 3, who was in a vehicle involved in an accident on US 90. The child was not injured. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com

Traffic

June 21, 2017 9:57 AM

Woman hits light pole on US 90 on Wednesday morning

By John Fitzhugh

jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com

A driver lost control of her vehicle on US 90 on Wednesda morning and struck a light pole.

Sherry Nelson was driving westbound with her children, Trinity Crawford, 5, Trent Crawford, 3, and Teagan Crawford, 1, when she lost control and hit the pole that was just east of DeBuys Road.

Biloxi Police and Fire departments responded, along with American Medical Response.

US 90 was closed in the westbound lanes about 15 minutes until a tow truck could remove the vehicle and the debris was cleared from the roadway.

John Fitzhugh: 228-896-2193, @JFitzhughPhoto

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

His Pepsi truck got stuck. Then he saw a train coming.

His Pepsi truck got stuck. Then he saw a train coming. 1:02

His Pepsi truck got stuck. Then he saw a train coming.
Train collides with a truck stuck on the railroad tracks in Biloxi 2:43

Train collides with a truck stuck on the railroad tracks in Biloxi
Driver charged with DUI after four-car wreck on 49 in Gulfport 0:51

Driver charged with DUI after four-car wreck on 49 in Gulfport

View More Video