Woman hits light pole on US 90 on Wednesday morning

A driver lost control of her vehicle on US 90 on Wednesda morning and struck a light pole.
Sherry Nelson was driving westbound with her children, Trinity Crawford, 5, Trent Crawford, 3, and Teagan Crawford, 1, when she lost control and hit the pole that was just east of DeBuys Road.
Biloxi Police and Fire departments responded, along with American Medical Response.
US 90 was closed in the westbound lanes about 15 minutes until a tow truck could remove the vehicle and the debris was cleared from the roadway.
