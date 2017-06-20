Traffic

Lanes of traffic open on I-10 in Gulfport after 3-car wreck

By Justin Mitchell

Traffic was backed up for about an hour after a three-vehicle wreck blocked westbound lanes of Interstate 10 in Gulfport, police Sgt. Josh Bromen said.

The wreck occurred at the 34-mile marker, the Mississippi Department of Transportation said in a text alert.

Bromen said one of the vehicles had children inside, but nobody in any of the vehicles had major injuries.

American Medical Response responded to the scene but nobody was transported to a hospital, Bromen said.

The lanes were blocked until officials could clear the roadway.

