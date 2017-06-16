Traffic

Officials identify Lucedale man killed in Thursday head-on wreck

By Jeff Clark

Officials have identified a Lucedale man killed Thursday when the pick-up he was driving hit an 18-wheeler in George County.

Mississippi State Patrol Trooper Chase Elkins said in a press release that John R. Goff, 72, of Lucedale, was driving a 2006 Chevy Silverado east in the westbound lane of Mississippi 26 when it hit an 18-wheeler driven by Toxie E. Smith, 71, of Perkinston. The accident happened at 4 p.m. near Frank Murphy Road in George County.

Goff was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. Elkins said Smith was taken to George County Regional Hospital with minor injuries.

Elkins said neither driver was wearing a seat belt. No charges have been filed, he said, but the investigation is ongoing.

