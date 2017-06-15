Lucedale man killed in wrong-way crash in Highway 26, State Patrol says

A Lucedale man was killed when the pick-up he was driving collided with an 18-wheeler in George County on Thursday, said Mississippi State Patrol Trooper Chase Elkins.
The crash occurred about 4 p.m. on Highway 26 near Frank Murphy Road, Elkins said.
The pick-up was traveling east in the westbound lanes of Highway 26 when it collided with the 18-wheeler, which was driven by a Perkinston man, Elkins said.
The driver of the pick-up was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the 18-wheeler was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Neither man has been identified.
Neither driver was wearing a seatbelt, Elkins said.
No charges were filed. The crash remains under investigation.
Regina Zilbermints: 228-896-2340, @RZilbermints
