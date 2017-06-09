Update: Expect traffic delays for at least 1 hour on Cowan-Lorraine Road

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:02 His Pepsi truck got stuck. Then he saw a train coming. Pause 2:43 Train collides with a truck stuck on the railroad tracks in Biloxi 0:51 Driver charged with DUI after four-car wreck on 49 in Gulfport 1:28 Driver injured in two-car wreck early Friday morning 0:21 Officials investigate accident on Firetower Road 0:24 Video: Head-on crash in Biloxi causes multiple injuries. 0:40 Video: Debris removed after 18-wheeler catches fire on I-10 0:27 Video: 18-wheeler plunges into river east of Slidell 0:47 Video: Truck flips, dumps sand on Mississippi 67 1:56 Galleria BMW opens in D'Iberville Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

One person was sent to the hospital following a three-car crash on Cowan-Lorraine Road Friday afternoon in Gulfport. The three vehicles were all southbound on Cowan-Lorraine when s Mazda CX7, a Mercedes ML 350 and a Nissan Rogue collided with each other. Southbound traffic on the road was delayed while police and paramedics worked the scene.

