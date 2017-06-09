Update: Expect traffic delays for at least 1 hour on Cowan-Lorraine Road

One person was sent to the hospital following a three-car crash on Cowan-Lorraine Road Friday afternoon in Gulfport. The three vehicles were all southbound on Cowan-Lorraine when s Mazda CX7, a Mercedes ML 350 and a Nissan Rogue collided with each other. Southbound traffic on the road was delayed while police and paramedics worked the scene. jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
One person was sent to the hospital following a three-car crash on Cowan-Lorraine Road Friday afternoon in Gulfport. The three vehicles were all southbound on Cowan-Lorraine when s Mazda CX7, a Mercedes ML 350 and a Nissan Rogue collided with each other. Southbound traffic on the road was delayed while police and paramedics worked the scene. jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com

June 09, 2017

Expect traffic delays for at least 1 hour on Cowan-Lorraine Road

By Justin Mitchell

Soundbound lanes of Cowan-Lorraine Road near the Bayou Bernard bridge are blocked after a wreck.

The wreck occurred just before 4 p.m.

Gulport police Sgt. Josh Bromen said the wreck involved three vehicles.

American Medical Response responded to the scene, and Bromen said the people involved in the wreck had minor injuries.

Drivers should expect delays for at least an hour. The roadway will be closed until officials can clear the scene, but Bromen said it will likely run into 5 p.m. traffic.

“Just be patient and know that the weather is nice and it’s Friday,” Bromen said.

