Update: Expect traffic delays for at least 1 hour on Cowan-Lorraine Road

Soundbound lanes of Cowan-Lorraine Road near the Bayou Bernard bridge are blocked after a wreck.
The wreck occurred just before 4 p.m.
Gulport police Sgt. Josh Bromen said the wreck involved three vehicles.
American Medical Response responded to the scene, and Bromen said the people involved in the wreck had minor injuries.
Drivers should expect delays for at least an hour. The roadway will be closed until officials can clear the scene, but Bromen said it will likely run into 5 p.m. traffic.
“Just be patient and know that the weather is nice and it’s Friday,” Bromen said.
SunHerald.com will update this story when more information is available.
Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @JustinMitchell_
