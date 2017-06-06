Update: First responders on scene of accident on I-10 near Moss Point

First responders on scene of a vehicle accident on Interstate 10 in the eastbound lanes near Exit 69 in east Moss Point.
A vehicle appears to have left the roadway. First responders are working near the tree line, according to visual reports from MDOT traffic cameras.
A rescue helicopter also is on scene and traffic was blocked while the helicopter was on the roadway.
Once the helicopter took off, the left lane was opened to traffic again, but the right lane remains blocked and traffic is moving slow.
A wrecker is on scene to pull the vehicle, which appears to be a white SUV, from the treeline.
Motorists should take another route if possible.
SunHerald.com will update this report as more details become available.
Comments