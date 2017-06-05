A month of night paving is ahead on I-10

After weeks of little activity in the construction area on I-10 in Jackson County, drivers were surprised Sunday night when traffic backed up in the westbound lanes as crews began paving work.
Expect the paving and the slowdowns to continue for the next month, said TFC Chase Elkins, public affairs officer for Mississippi State Troop K, Biloxi.
Paving is limited to 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Sunday through Thursday nights, said Michael Flood, public information officer for the Mississippi Department of Transportation. Those days and times were determined to have the lowest traffic flow, he said.
“Traffic can still get bad during those times,” he said, and drivers should expect slowdowns well before the construction area. Traffic will be narrowed to one lane at various locations between Ocean Springs exit 50 and Vancleave exit 57 during the paving.
The $40 million project began in 2016 and Flood said the anticipated completion date is February as crews widen six bridges and and add one lane in each direction. Mallette Brothers Construction is the contractor.
MDOT traffic management centers across the state stay open 24/7 and send out mobile alerts when a section of road becomes congested, Flood said. Drivers should monitor MDOT’s Twitter alerts and traffic reports, download the MDOT mobile app or dial 511 for updates, he said.
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354
