Two wrecks on I-10 eastbound cause traffic delay, Gulfport police say

Two separate wrecks on Interstate 10 in Gulfport are causing traffic delays, police Sgt. Josh Bromen said.
One wreck occurred on I-10 eastbound near the Canal Road exit. The left lane will be blocked while officials clear that scene, according to an alert from the Mississippi Department of Transportation.
The other wreck happened on I-10 eastbound near the U.S. 49 exit. MDOT said the right lane of traffic will be temporarily blocked until the wreckage is cleared.
There were no injuries reported from either incident, Bromen said.
Bromen said drivers should expect traffic delays for about one hour.
