Teen dies, 2 others seriously injured after wreck on I-10, D’Iberville police say

A two-car collision Friday night in D’Iberville left a 17-year-old boy dead, a 17-year-old girl seriously injured and another person in critical condition, police say.
D’Iberville police Capt. Tony Myers said a 2012 Chevrolet Spark traveling westbound on Interstate 10, just east of Interstate 110, entered the median and struck a 2003 Mazda Tribute that was traveling in an eastbound lane. The incident occurred about 11:30 p.m., police say.
The driver of the Chevrolet Spark, a 17-year-old male, and the passenger, a 17-year-old female, were taken by ambulance to a local hospital where the driver died, Myers said.
The female passenger is in serious but stable condition, police say.
The driver of the Mazda Tribute, Myers said, is in critical condition and was in surgery Saturday morning.
The name of the deceased has not been released by Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove.
The Sun Herald will update this story as information becomes available.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
