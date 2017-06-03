Man dies after SUV hits pole in Gulfport wreck, police say

Gulfport police Sgt. Josh Bromen said one man was killed in a single-vehicle accident Friday night in North Gulfport.
Bromen said a Chevrolet SUV was traveling northbound on US 49 near Highway 53 at 10:45 p.m. when it left the highway and struck a pole.
The driver of the SUV was transported to an area hospital by ambulance.
The man died at the hospital, Bromen said.
Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove has not yet released the name of the victim.
The Sun Herald will update this story as information becomes available.
